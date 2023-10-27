Assam cricketer Riyan Parag etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket history by becoming the first player to score six consecutive half-centuries in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. His performance was the highlight of Assam's recent encounter against Kerala at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy on October 27.

Riyan Parag's remarkable feat came as he scored an unbeaten 57 runs off just 33 balls, taking his tournament tally to an impressive 440 runs from seven matches. His incredible consistency with the bat has been instrumental in Assam's successful campaign this season, leading them to a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Kerala.

The young cricketer's scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 have left cricket enthusiasts in awe:

1. 45 (19) & 0/53 (4) against Odisha

2. 61 (34) & 2/25 (4) against Bihar

3. 76* (37) & 3/6 (4) against Services

4. 53* (29) & 1/17 (4) against Sikkim

5. 76 (39) & 1/37 (4) against Chandigarh

6. 72 (37) & 1/35 (3) against Himachal

7. 57* (33) against Kerala

Riyan Parag's astounding achievement of six consecutive half-centuries in a single tournament surpasses the previous record-holders, including cricketing greats such as Virender Sehwag, David Warner, and Jos Buttler. Here's a look at the list of players who previously held this record:

1. Riyan Parag (Assam) - 6 innings in 2023

2. Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils) - 5 innings in 2012

3. Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe) - 5 innings in 2012

4. Kamran Akmal (Lahore Whites) - 5 innings in 2017

5. Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) - 5 innings in 2018

6. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 5 innings in 2019

7. Devon Conway (New Zealand & Wellington) - 5 innings in 2021

8. Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire) - 5 innings in 2023