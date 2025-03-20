Rajasthan Royals have named young all-rounder Riyan Parag as their stand-in captain for the first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Regular skipper Sanju Samson will play as a specialist batter while recovering from a finger injury, the franchise confirmed in a statement.

Parag’s temporary leadership stint will begin with Rajasthan Royals' season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Uppal Stadium. He will also lead the team in their home fixtures against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson, a key player for Rajasthan Royals, suffered a finger injury during the fifth T20I against England in February when he was struck by a Jofra Archer delivery. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in that match as Samson was unable to continue behind the stumps. While Samson is fit to bat, he will not resume captaincy until fully cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding.

The decision to appoint Parag highlights the franchise’s confidence in his leadership abilities. Parag has captained Assam in domestic cricket and was Rajasthan Royals’ leading run-scorer last season. In IPL 2024, he amassed 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21, registering four half-centuries with a highest score of 84*. His move to the No. 3 batting position proved to be a game-changer.

Samson announced the leadership change in a video on the franchise’s social media handle, stating, “I am not completely fit for three more games. There are many leaders in the group, and Riyan will be leading the team. He is well capable, and I expect everyone to support him.”

With a strong core of experienced players and emerging talent, Rajasthan Royals aim for a solid start to their IPL 2025 campaign under Parag’s leadership.