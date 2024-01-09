Assam's dynamic all-rounder, Riyan Parag, set the Ranji Trophy ablaze with a breathtaking century on Monday, marking the second-fastest in the tournament's storied history. In a captivating display of power-hitting, Parag's innings of 155 runs off just 87 deliveries featured a whopping 12 sixes, leaving spectators in awe.

Parag's explosive knock places him just behind the record-setting 48-ball century by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during the 2016 Ranji season against Jharkhand. The 20-year-old Assam skipper achieved this milestone during Day 4 of their Group B Ranji Trophy clash against Chhattisgarh, reaching his century in a mere 56 balls.

The young cricketer's scintillating performance, which included 11 boundaries, showcased his remarkable skill and dominance on the field. Operating at a blistering strike rate of 178.16, Parag's aggressive style of play left an indelible mark on the match.

Despite Parag's Herculean effort, Assam faced a setback as Chhattisgarh managed to secure victory by 10 wickets. Chasing down a modest target of 87 runs in just 20 overs, the Chhattisgarh openers, Eknath Kerkar and Rishabh Tiwari, contributed 31* and 48* runs respectively.

Chhattisgarh's bowlers, Vashudev Bareth and Jivesh Butte, played a pivotal role in the triumph by claiming three wickets each, restricting Assam to 254 runs. The significant lead helped Chhattisgarh secure an 86-run advantage in the match.

In the earlier innings, Amandeep Khare's impressive knock of 116 runs for Chhattisgarh played a crucial role in establishing a total of 327 runs. The match witnessed several standout performances, but it was Riyan Parag's explosive century that stole the spotlight, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting his future endeavors on the field.