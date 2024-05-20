In a moment of immense pride for India, Assam's Rodali Barua clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships, ending the nation's 10-year wait for a podium finish at this prestigious tournament.

Rodali Barua competed in the women's 73-kilogram category, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. Her accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Indian Taekwondo, making her the first Indian to secure a medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Kyorugi.

Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed his congratulations on X, celebrating Barua's achievement as a proud moment for 1.4 billion Indians. "Assam's daughter Rodali Barua ends the nation's 10-year medal drought at Asian Taekwondo Championships by clinching a bronze medal in the Women's 73 kg category," he wrote.

Barua's journey to the bronze medal was marked by a series of intense matches. She secured a hard-fought victory over Uzbekistan's Iroda Mirtadjieva in the quarter-finals and then faced a challenging semi-final against China's top-seeded Xu Lei. Despite the tough competition, Barua's determination and skill saw her through to the podium.

This latest success adds to Barua's impressive track record, which includes gold medals at the India Open, President's Cup Asia, and El Hassan Open. Her consistent performance underscores her status as a formidable competitor in the sport.

Additionally, Rupa Bayor's historic bronze medal in Poomsae further underscores India's growing presence in Taekwondo. While Poomsae is not an Olympic discipline, Bayor's achievement highlights India's proficiency across different aspects of Taekwondo.

Rodali Barua's bronze medal not only breaks a decade-long dry spell for India at the Asian Taekwondo Championships but also inspires future generations of athletes in the sport.

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