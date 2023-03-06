Assam footballer Subam Rabha has become the first football coach to obtain an AFC A license, the second highest level of coaching accreditation issued by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Rabha who hails from Guwahati is now eligible for coaching any I league team and becoming assistant coach of ISL teams.

Currently, he is working as a reserve team head coach of NEUFC and started his coaching career at South Point School, Guwahati.

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He joined the NEUFC as a grassroots coach and is now working as head coach of the reserve team.

The exam for the licence was held in Mumbai. There was a total of 25 participants out of which 15 cleared the exam.

At the age of 26 in 2020, Subam became the youngest coach from Assam to receive an AFC B licence.