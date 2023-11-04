Assam's very own Tutumoni Boro emerged as the standout archer at the 37th National Games 2023, securing the individual gold in the Archery Indian Rounds.

The 37th National Games 2023 held in Goa have been a platform for numerous young talents to prove their mettle in various sporting events. Tutumoni Boro, hailing from Assam, has proven to be one such rising star, making her mark in the world of archery.

In the Indian Rounds, the men's team, consisting of Arun Boro, Ritumoni Swargiary, Manoranjan Boro, and Rajesh Narzary, secured gold medals with their exceptional teamwork and accuracy.

On the other hand, the girls' team, comprising Tutumoni Boro, Binamoni Rabha, Pallabi Das, and Pallabi Boro, exhibited their exceptional skills and earned silver medals in a closely contested competition.