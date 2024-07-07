In a bid to keep the T20I series alive, India made several strategic changes as they elected to bowl first in a rain-affected Chennai match. The team had to make adjustments due to a "head injury" sustained by Richa Ghosh, who was concussed while attempting a catch in the series opener two nights ago. This led to a debut for 21-year-old wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, marking her as the second female Assamese cricketer to represent India.

India's lineup saw further changes with Arundhati Reddy replacing pace spearhead Renuka Singh, and D Hemalatha being replaced by Sajeevan Sajana due to a lean run of form at No. 3. Sajana gained prominence as a finisher during the WPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians. In the bowling department, legspinner Asha Sobhana was replaced by allrounder Shreyanka Patil, joining India's three-pronged spin attack.

South Africa, meanwhile, retained the same XI that secured their first win on tour on Friday.

Uma Chetry, who was part of India’s T20I squad for the all-format series against South Africa, received her maiden cap following Richa Ghosh's injury. The right-handed batter from Assam has previously played for India A in the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in June 2023 and received her maiden senior call-up for the series against Bangladesh in July. Though she has only played one match in the WPL 2024 season for UP Warriorz, her performances in domestic tournaments, particularly in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy and T20 Trophy 2023, impressed the national selectors. Chetry also represented India A against the England side during their tour of India in late 2023. She aims to make a significant impact both as a wicketkeeper and a middle-order batter.

India is currently hosting South Africa for a multi-format series. India dominated the three ODIs with a clean sweep and secured a 10-wicket win in the one-off Test. However, in the first T20 International in Chennai, India fell short by 12 runs, giving South Africa their first victory of the series.

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