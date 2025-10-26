Assam’s Uma Chetry makes historic ODI debut for India at Women’s World Cup 2025

In a landmark moment for Northeast Indian cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry from Assam made her One Day International (ODI) debut for India on October 26, 2025, during the ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The 23-year-old received her maiden ODI cap from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during a rain-delayed team huddle. She replaced Richa Ghosh, who was rested due to a finger injury sustained in India’s previous match against New Zealand.

Born in Kandulimari village of Golaghat district, Uma’s cricketing journey began at the grassroots level in Assam. She made her senior domestic debut in the 2021–22 season, earning attention for her sharp wicketkeeping skills and valuable lower-order batting. Her consistent performances in Assam’s domestic and zonal competitions quickly established her as one of the most promising talents from the Northeast.

Her breakthrough came in June 2023 when she represented India A in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Just a month later, she was named in India’s senior squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, becoming the first woman cricketer from Assam and the entire Northeast to don the Indian jersey.

In 2024, Uma was signed by UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), gaining exposure to top international talent and elite coaching standards. That same year, she made her international T20I debut against South Africa on July 7, 2024, impressing with her confident wicketkeeping and composure under pressure.

Now, with her ODI debut at the World Cup, Uma Chetry has added another proud chapter to her journey one that resonates far beyond Assam, inspiring a new generation of cricketers from the Northeast.