Uma Chetry, a talented young cricketer hailing from Assam, has earned a coveted place in the Indian Women's A Team for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup. The tournament, set to take place in Hong Kong, promises to be a thrilling showcase of cricketing prowess from various Asian nations.

The Asia Cup, organized jointly by Cricket Hong Kong and the Asian Cricket Council, aims to promote emerging women's cricket and provide equal opportunities for talented players across the region.

Scheduled to kick off on June 10th and run until June 21st, the inaugural ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup will be hosted at Hong Kong's Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The tournament will feature a total of eight teams, including five full-member nations: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Additionally, three associate nations, namely Thailand, Malaysia, and the hosts Hong Kong, will also participate in the competition.

To ensure a fair and competitive atmosphere, the five full member nations will be represented by their Under-23 or A teams, showcasing the immense talent bubbling under the surface of women's cricket in Asia. The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, where they will compete in a round-robin format.

Group A comprises India A, Pakistan A, Thailand A, and the host nation, Hong Kong, while Group B features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the league stage matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, setting the stage for intense clashes between the best emerging women cricketers in the region.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the tournament, Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah highlighted the organization's commitment to empowering women in cricket and fostering a bright future for the sport. He stated, "The Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong is a great platform for young women cricketers to compete and grow, and we are committed to developing women's cricket in Asia to ensure a bright future for the sport."