Uma Chetry, the talented cricketer from Assam, has clinched her spot in the Indian national women's cricket team across all formats – Test, ODI, and T20. The news was confirmed as Chetry joined the squad in Mumbai, a proud moment for her hometown Bokakhat.

Mehboob Alam, Uma Chetry's personal trainer, expressed his delight at her selection, further fueling excitement among fans and supporters.

India is gearing up to welcome the South African women's cricket team for an eagerly awaited multi-format series, commencing from June 16 to July 9. This series marks the return of Test cricket between the two nations after nearly a decade, injecting a fresh wave of anticipation among cricket enthusiasts.

The series itinerary includes one Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with Bengaluru hosting the ODIs and Chennai staging the one-off Test match and T20Is. Notably, the last Test encounter between India and South Africa occurred in November 2014.

The ODIs, forming part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022–2025, have been rescheduled due to logistical adjustments following the Men's ODI World Cup held in India the previous year.

The Indian squads for the forthcoming series against South Africa comprise a talented roster of players. India's ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

India's Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia.

India's squad for three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati ReddyStandby: Saika Ishaque.