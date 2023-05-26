Assam’s Uma Chettri and Jintimoni Kalita have been named in the national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The T20 Asia Cup tournament will be held in Hong Kong.

Jintimoni Kalita is the first woman cricketer from the state to play in the World Premier League (WPL) who won the first-ever WPL match held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium last year.

The T20 Asia Cup tournament is scheduled to be held between June 10 and June 21 in Hong Kong. Uma Chetry who hails from Bokakhat in Assam, has been drafted into the Indian national team to represent the nation there.

Speaking about the tournament, Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah said, “Asian Cricket Council’s vision for cricket in the region includes creating equal opportunities for women to showcase their talent and take the sport to new heights. The Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong is a great platform for young women cricketers to compete and grow, and we are committed to developing women’s cricket in Asia to ensure a bright future for the sport.”

It needs mention here that the eight teams taking part in the event are five full-member teams that include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Thailand along with three associate nations will also take part – Thailand, Malaysia, and hosts Hong Kong. The five full member nations will be pitching their U-23 or A teams in the competition.