Aston Villa lift Europa League title to end 44-year European drought

Aston Villa ended a 44-year wait for continental success after beating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final at Beşiktaş Park on Wednesday night, May 20.

The triumph handed Villa their first major European trophy since winning the European Cup in 1982 and capped a remarkable campaign under manager Unai Emery, who secured a record-extending fifth Europa League title as coach.

Dressed in an all-white kit as a tribute to the club’s legendary 1982 side, Villa dominated from the opening whistle and nearly went ahead within minutes when Morgan Rogers forced Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu into an early save with a low strike.

Freiburg, appearing in the first European final in the club’s history, struggled to contain Villa’s intensity despite a brief opening through Nicolas Höfler, whose effort drifted wide from the edge of the area.

Villa finally broke the deadlock late in the first half through a well-worked corner routine. Rogers delivered a floated pass into the box for Youri Tielemans, who fired a controlled low volley beyond Atubolu to put the Premier League side ahead.

The English club doubled its lead moments before half-time when Emiliano Buendía produced a superb solo finish, turning sharply outside the area before curling the ball into the far corner.

Any hopes of a Freiburg fightback disappeared shortly after the restart as Rogers completed an outstanding performance with Villa’s third goal. Buendía drove a dangerous low cross into the area and Rogers reacted quickest to finish from close range.

Villa remained firmly in control for the remainder of the match, with Buendía and John McGinn both going close to adding another goal as Freiburg failed to recover.

The result completed a memorable season for Aston Villa, who combined European success with a top-five finish in the Premier League to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.