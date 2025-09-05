“At my age, it’s only logical”: Messi doubts playing in another World Cup

Lionel Messi left Argentina fans with mixed emotions after a dazzling performance in Buenos Aires, hinting that the 2026 World Cup may not feature the nation’s biggest icon.

The 38-year-old scored twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela, his final qualifying match on home soil, but admitted the prospect of playing in another World Cup is uncertain.

"As I've said before, I don't think I'll play another World Cup. At my age, it's only logical to think I might not," Messi told TyC Sports.

The Argentina captain stressed that any decision will depend on his physical condition. "Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don't, honestly, I don't enjoy it and if that's the case, I'd rather not be there. So we'll see."

The 2026 tournament, hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, would demand the highest level of fitness. Messi said he intends to assess himself after completing the MLS season and preseason preparations next year. "I haven't made a decision yet about the World Cup. Match by match, I'll finish the season, then have preseason, and in six months, I'll see how I feel."

At the Monumental, the atmosphere resembled a farewell. Chants of his name echoed across the stadium, fireworks lit the night sky, and Messi’s brace sparked celebrations that felt like a tribute to an era.

"To be able to finish this way, here is what I always dreamed of finishing with my people," he said, visibly moved. "For many years, I had Barcelona's affection, and my dream was to have it here in my country as well."

Reflecting on his journey with Argentina, Messi added: "A lot was said over the years, but I'll keep the good moments we built with a group that tried but couldn't win it all, until it finally happened for me and a few from my generation. Everything we lived through was beautiful."

Messi may not have closed the door entirely on 2026, but the night in Buenos Aires carried the feeling of a goodbye — a reminder that even the greatest careers eventually reach their final chapter.