Australia announced their T20 World Cup squad on Thursday, September 1. Australia won the T20 World Cup in the 2021 edition after defeating New Zealand in the championship match by an 8-wicket haul.

They are the first team to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup, with just one change, replacing leg spinner Mitchell Swepson with big hitter Tim David. The tournament is now going to take place in their own country and they are looking forward to giving a solid performance.

For more than two years, David has been making waves in the cricketing world as one of the best finishers in the world.

David is one of the most sought-after players in the game of cricket because of his exceptional ability to play shots across the field without having to hack the ball out of the park.

In the recently concluded IPL, David was bought by Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful IPL teams for a whopping amount of Rs 8.25 crore.

After his excellent performances in IPL and BBL, the cricketer has now got an opportunity to represent the Australian team in T20 World Cup.