Australia has named a formidable 15-member squad, including the return of star pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood for their upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand. The decision underscores Australia's intention to field a full-strength team, as emphasized by Hazlewood after the second ODI against West Indies, with a keen eye on the formidable challenge posed by the Black Caps.

The trio of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc makes a comeback to the T20 setup after their last appearance in the format during the 2022 T20 World Cup on home soil. Mitchell Marsh has been entrusted with the captaincy duties for the series, despite the presence of Cummins in the squad. Additionally, David Warner, who retired from Tests and ODIs, will rejoin the national team following his ILT20 2024 stint.

The series against New Zealand serves as Australia's final assignment in the T20 format before the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). George Bailey, the chairman of selectors, expressed that Australia is focused on the mega event, aiming to utilize the next six games to shape their World Cup squad and identify potential roles within the team.

Bailey stated, "Travis, Pat, Mitchell, and Steve rejoin the squad following the series against the West Indies with Jason Behrendorff and Sean Abbott amongst the standby players from those playing the upcoming T20s. The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that. We will also fully utilize the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL immediately preceding the World Cup."

The T20I series between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 25, with Wellington and Auckland hosting the contests.

Australia squad for New Zealand T20Is:



Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa