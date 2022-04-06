Australia rounded off its first tour to Pakistan in 24 years with a three-wicket victory in the one-off Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Captain Aaron Finch smashed 55 and anchored Australia to 163-7 with five balls to spare as Ben McDermott flicked Haris Rauf to backward square leg for a boundary.

Aaron Finch hit a half-century as Australia won the series 2-1 but lost the three-match Test series 1-0.

Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 66 off 46 balls while Hasan Ali conceded 30 runs off his three overs without taking a wicket.

Babar Azam struck six fours and two sixes in his 46-ball half-century for Pakistan before being caught off a short ball by Adam Zampa.