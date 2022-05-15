Andrew Symonds, an Australian cricket icon, was killed in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia, when his car left the road and flipped. He was only 46 years old.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, according to sources.

According to Queensland police, the Australian all-rounder was in a single-car accident on Saturday night about 50 kilometres outside of Townsville.

Soon after, paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save the cricketer.

Meanwhile, tweets expressing shock at Symond's unexpected demise have poured in.

Australian cricket coach and former cricketer Jason Neil Gillespie tweeted.“Horrendous news to wake up to,"

"Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate,” he added.

Former teammate and Fox Cricket colleague Adam Gilchrist wrote, "This really hurts."

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals, and 14 Twenty20 internationals for Australia.

Symonds, affectionately known as "Roy," was one of the country's top all-rounders.