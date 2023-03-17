Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement from first-class cricket following the conclusion of Tasmania's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Blundstone Arena. The 38-year-old's career ended after playing 154 first-class matches, including 35 Tests and 95 Sheffield Shield appearances for Tasmania.

Paine captained Australia in 23 Tests between early 2018 and 2021, becoming Australia's 46th Test skipper after Steve Smith stepped down during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa. However, the wicket-keeper batter stepped down from the captaincy in late 2021 after it was revealed he had sent explicit text messages to a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017.

"He has been a phenomenal player, it is an incredible effort to have the longevity that he has had," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "I'm sure a lot of guys will say there has never been as good a keeper as Tim Paine in Australia. Considering his age, the standard of keeping he has been able to maintain has been really incredible."

Paine represented Tasmania for over 18 years after making his debut in 2005, and has played 153 first-class matches. His final outing was a low-key affair, with the captains of Tasmania and Queensland agreeing to an early finish at tea on day four in Hobart.

The Hobart-born Paine also holds the record for the most Shield dismissals by a Tasmania wicketkeeper in Shield cricket with 296 and finishes 12th all-time on the Shield wicket keeping dismissals list. The wicketkeeper, who debuted against Pakistan at Lords in 2010, scored 1534 runs at an average of 32.63 in Test matches with a highest score of 92 and made 157 dismissals behind the stumps. He also played 35 ODI's for the Baggy Greens.

Paine's retirement marks the end of an incredible 18-year domestic career, during which he left a lasting impact on the sport. Cricket fans and analysts around the world are celebrating his achievements and wishing him well in his future endeavors.