Novak Djokovic sealed a record-extending 10th title at the Australian Open with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas to equal Rafael Nadal's all-time record for most Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22.

Djokovic dropped just one set all tournament despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw, and he finished with a superb win over first-time Melbourne finalist Tsitsipas to become the fifth player to win 22 Grand Slam singles titles, after Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23), and Steffi Graf and Nadal (both 22).

Djokovic also reclaims the world No 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, and it would be very difficult to argue that he does not justify that position having once again put the younger generations in their place.

