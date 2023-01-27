India's star tennis player Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna's journey in the Australian Open came to an end after the duo suffered a defeat to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Both the Indian tennis player suffered a defeat 6-7, 2-6.

Sania, who was playing her final Grand Slam, had previously won three women's doubles Grand Slam titles and as many in mixed doubles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles Grand Slam title.

The Indian pair had earlier knocked out the third seeds Desirae and Krawczky and Neal Skupski in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023.

The pair had received a walkover in their quarter-final match.

Following the loss, Sania was in tears knowing this was her last appearance at a Grand Slam. She recalled how her journey started in Melbourne when she played Serena Williams in the third round.

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old,” she said while speaking after the match.

She further said that she had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great finals amongst you all.

''...and it’s Rod Laver Arena that has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” she added.

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