Cameron Green powered from 50 to a remarkable century in just 46 balls during the second Test between Australia and New Zealand. His unbeaten knock of 103 off 155 balls, adorned with 16 fours, spearheaded Australia's recovery to reach 279/9 at Stumps on the opening day in Wellington.

Facing an early setback at 89/4 after being called in to bat, Green, along with Mitchell Marsh (40), orchestrated a comeback, forming a crucial 67-run partnership off 77 balls. The duo exhibited commendable shot selection, steering Australia out of a precarious situation.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand's Matt Henry dismantled the Aussie top order, dismissing openers Steve Smith (31) and Usman Khawaja (33). Green's century, a testament to his skill and determination, proved pivotal in resurrecting Australia's innings.

Post the day's play, Green expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Obviously feels really good. Mainly with where we are as a team." He acknowledged the challenging wicket conditions but commended the team's overall performance. Reflecting on his partnership with Marsh, Green highlighted the necessity for someone to bat through, and he was glad it was him.

As the opening day witnessed a gripping contest, Green acknowledged the quality of New Zealand's batting lineup, recognizing the need for Australia to bowl well on the following day. Matt Henry, not only instrumental in the early breakthroughs but also accounted for the dismissals of Marsh and Nathan Lyon (5).

Will O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also played crucial roles for New Zealand, securing two dismissals each. The innings showcased Green's second international century in Tests, contributing significantly to Australia's cause.

With uncertainties looming, the Aussies faced a challenging batting outing, with key players like Marnus Labuschagne (1), Travis Head (1), and Alex Carey (10) falling cheaply. Green, alongside Josh Hazlewood (0*), is set to resume batting on Day 2, aiming to bolster Australia's first innings total against the formidable New Zealand side. The match promises further excitement as both teams vie for dominance in this fiercely contested Test series.