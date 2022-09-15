Australian women's cricket team vice-captain and two-time ODI World Champion Rachael Haynes announced her retirement from international competition on Thursday after capping an impressive career.

The 35-year-old southpaw, who made her international debut back in 2009, represented her country in six Tests, 77 ODIs, and 84 T20Is.

"I owe my continued playing to each and every teammate I've had over the course of my career. You've motivated me every day to do better. I have gained knowledge from each of you, both on and off the field "In a statement, Haynes stated.

She said, "You've made cricket fun, helped me develop as a person, and challenged me as a player."

Haynes has scored 2585 runs in ODIs at an average of 39.76 and 850 runs in T20Is at an average of 26.56 to rank seventh among Australia's all-time leading run scorers in both short over’s formats.

She has served as Australia's vice-captain since 2018.

Since then, Australia has won three World Cups, including a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year and one each in the 50-over and T20 divisions.

"Having a lengthy career has several benefits, one of which is getting to see how individuals around you change. I'm incredibly proud of how this squad has recruited athletes and fostered their growth "She spoke.

"The success of our team has been greatly influenced by our ability to assist players in making smooth transitions. The greatest honour of my career has been to lead in this environment, "she added.

Haynes won't participate in the New South Wales team's domestic season, which begins next week, but she will continue to play for the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League starting in a month.

"On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia I'd like to congratulate Rachael on an amazing career and also recognize the outstanding contribution she has made off the field," said Nick Hockley, the Cricket Australia chief executive.