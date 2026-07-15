Axar Patel stars as India beat England by six wickets in ODI series opener

Axar Patel turned the opening ODI against England into his own showcase, first dismantling the hosts with the ball and then finishing the chase with the bat as India secured a convincing six wicket victory at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The all-rounder's performance proved decisive in a game where England threatened to challenge India after posting 258. Axar's four wicket haul restricted England's momentum before his unbeaten 57 off 52 deliveries guided India home alongside Washington Sundar, who also played a crucial unbeaten knock of 52.

Chasing 259, India were tested early after Rohit Sharma departed for 11, but skipper Shubman Gill ensured the chase remained under control. Gill played a captain's knock, combining patience with attacking stroke play to score a fluent 80 before retiring hurt.

Virat Kohli's early dismissal for five gave England a brief opening, but Gill and Shreyas Iyer kept India steady. Iyer's 35 helped maintain the momentum, though his run out and KL Rahul's dismissal for just one brought England back into the contest.

With India four wickets down, England sensed an opportunity. However, Axar and Sundar shut the door with a composed 102-run unbeaten partnership. The duo rotated the strike smartly and punished loose deliveries, ensuring India reached the target with more than four overs remaining.

Earlier, England's innings followed a similar pattern of promise followed by pressure. The hosts started positively but lost their way in the middle overs as India's bowlers tightened their grip. Axar was at the heart of England's collapse, using his accuracy and variations to claim four important wickets.

Joe Root stood firm amid the collapse, scoring an unbeaten 76 to anchor England's innings. Liam Dawson provided valuable support with an aggressive 68, helping England recover after losing five wickets for just 19 runs. Ben Duckett also contributed with 43, but England's lower order failed to provide the finishing push.

India's bowling attack-maintained pressure throughout the innings, with Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar picking up two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah also reached a personal milestone, claiming his 150th ODI wicket as England were bowled out in 47.5 overs.

Axar's performance earned him the Player of the Match award and highlighted his growing importance as one of India's most reliable all-rounders. His ability to influence games with both bat and ball gives India valuable balance heading into the rest of the series.

The victory extended India's winning streak against England in ODIs to six matches and handed the hosts their first defeat in the format at Edgbaston since 2015.

India now lead the three match series 1-0 and will look to seal the contest in the second ODI, while England will need to find answers quickly after failing to convert promising positions into a winning performance.