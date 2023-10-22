Assam's Bornil Aakash Changmai has been crowned as the Under-15 Asian Junior Champion. The Assamese shuttler has managed to win the Under-15 laurel for India after a gap of ten years.

Bornil shone in the finals of the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China. Bornil defeated China's Fan Hong Xuan in straight games 21-19,21-13 in the finals.

Noteworthy here is that Bornil has become the first Indian player since 2013 to win the Under-15 title. With this victory, Bornil has become the second Indian after Siril Verma to clinch the title.