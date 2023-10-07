In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games, securing a monumental victory against South Korea's Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho with a remarkable score of 21-18, 21-16.

The elation following this historic win resonated far beyond the badminton court, as President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached out to the triumphant pair to convey his heartfelt congratulations. In a telephonic conversation on October 7, Sarma expressed his immense pride in their exceptional achievement.

The Indian duo's path to glory was marked by several remarkable moments in the final match. In a gripping opening game that lasted 29 minutes, they executed multiple mini comebacks to secure a 21-18 victory, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown. In the second game, Rankireddy and Shetty masterfully applied pressure, ultimately sealing the match in their favor after 57 intense minutes of play.