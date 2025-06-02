Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), has unveiled a sweeping investment plan worth over Rs 10 crore a year to overhaul the country’s badminton ecosystem. The decision, taken during BAI’s Annual General Body meeting in New Delhi, marks one of the most ambitious funding moves by any sports federation in India.

At the heart of this announcement is a push to identify and develop talent at the grassroots level, empower state associations, boost coaching infrastructure, and significantly increase prize money across domestic tournaments. Sarma, driving the strategy in his dual capacity as a political leader and sports administrator, said the investment reflects a long-term vision to make India a global force in badminton.

While India has made impressive strides in international badminton in recent years, Sarma acknowledged that a single national training centre, like the one already established in Guwahati, isn’t sufficient for a country of this scale. The new funding model includes increased financial support for state units, enabling them to build local programmes, host more tournaments, and improve access to professional coaching.

As part of the reforms, state associations will now receive Rs 10 lakh annually, up from the previous Rs 7.5 lakh. Organisers of age-group national ranking tournaments will receive separate additional grants, and prize money for all domestic competitions has been doubled. For instance, the senior national ranking events will now carry a prize purse of Rs 10 lakh, while U-15 and U-17 categories will offer Rs 12 lakh, one of the biggest jumps seen in Indian badminton’s domestic circuit.

There is also a clear focus on supporting former players who are now coaching. BAI will pay Rs 1 lakh per month to Olympians who are part of the national coaching setup and Rs 50,000 per month to other former international players training national campers.

To further incentivise international success, the association has introduced new cash rewards for medal winners. A gold medal at the World Championships will fetch Rs 20 lakh, while a win at a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event will earn players Rs 10 lakh. Junior players will also benefit, with up to Rs 15 lakh on offer for gold at the World Junior Championships. In team events, a senior team gold will now come with a Rs 50 lakh reward, while junior team gold will be worth Rs 30 lakh.

Sarma said these steps were necessary not just to reward current performers but also to inspire the next generation. By increasing financial support at every level of the game, from grassroots players to elite professionals, the BAI hopes to create a pipeline of talent that can consistently compete and win on the world stage.