Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal has become the first footballer to win the Kopa Trophy three years in a row, claiming the award for the best young player at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26.

The 19-year-old secured the honour for the third consecutive year, having previously won it in 2024 and 2025. His latest triumph extends his record and adds to his growing list of individual achievements in world football.

Yamal enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists in 45 appearances across competitions. He played a key role in the club’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup victories, while also being named La Liga’s Best Player of the Season.

In the Spanish top flight, the forward scored 16 goals and registered 11 assists, finishing as the league’s leading assist provider.

Yamal also featured for Spain at the World Cup, making eight appearances and scoring once as the national side went on to win the tournament.

The Kopa Trophy was introduced by France Football in 2018 to recognise the world’s best player aged under 21. Barcelona have a strong record in the award, with Pedri winning it in 2021 and Gavi receiving the honour in 2022 before Yamal’s three successive victories.

His latest win further underlines his standing among football’s leading young talents and marks another milestone in his rise at both club and international level.