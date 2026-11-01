Brazilian football legend Kaká was inducted into the AC Milan Hall of Fame at the San Siro on Saturday, receiving an emotional reception from the home crowd ahead of the club's Serie A derby against Inter Milan.

The former midfielder was visibly moved to tears as thousands of AC Milan supporters welcomed him back to the stadium, where he enjoyed some of the most memorable years of his career.

Kaká represented AC Milan across two spells, first between 2003 and 2009 and then from 2013 to 2014. During his initial stint, he established himself as one of the club's greatest players, winning the Serie A title, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2007.

His association with the Milan derby also holds a special place in his career. The Brazilian scored his first goal against Inter in October 2003, helping AC Milan secure a 3-2 victory.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter, Kaká addressed the supporters in a letter, recalling the significance of the fixture and his first goal against their city rivals.

"Dear Milan fans, the derby match will remain etched in my memory, and scoring my first goal during it was truly a unique feeling. Some magical moments are unforgettable, and some kinds of love never end," he wrote, as quoted by Goal.com.

He signed off with "Forza Milan!", reaffirming his affection for the club.

The celebrations continued on the pitch as AC Milan defeated Inter 3-1, extending their unbeaten run against their city rivals to eight consecutive derbies across all competitions, with six wins and two draws.

AC Milan made an explosive start, taking a two-goal lead within the opening 10 minutes. United States international Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Adrien Rabiot doubled the advantage six minutes later. Diego Moreira provided the assists for both goals.

Inter responded through Alessandro Bastoni in the 22nd minute, with Manuel Akanji setting up the defender's goal to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

However, Moreira capped an impressive performance by getting on the scoresheet himself in the 43rd minute, restoring AC Milan's two-goal advantage before half-time.

Inter struggled to find a way back into the contest after the break. Despite registering 19 shots, the visitors failed to convert their opportunities, with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan producing crucial saves to preserve his side's lead.

The result handed AC Milan another derby victory, making Kaká's Hall of Fame induction an even more memorable occasion for the club and its supporters.