In a historic achievement, Balraj Panwar clinched India's inaugural quota in rowing for the Paris Olympics by securing the third position in the men's single scull event at the 2024 World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta held in Chungju, South Korea, on Sunday.

The 25-year-old rower from the Indian Army, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in his debut appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, demonstrated remarkable prowess by clocking 7 minutes and 1.27 seconds in the 2000m race, thus securing the coveted quota.

In the men's single scull category, the top five finishers earn the Olympic berth. Panwar's achievement ensures India's representation in rowing at the quadrennial extravaganza scheduled from July 26.

However, India's bid to qualify in the men's lightweight double sculls, an event they participated in at the Tokyo Olympics, faced disappointment as the duo of Ujjwal Kumar and Arvind Singh finished third in an event where only the top two teams secure the quota.

Notably, Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh represented India in the men's lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 11th place.

Simultaneously, during the Asian Rowing Cup, India clinched a gold medal in the men's double scull event, courtesy of Salman Khan and Nitin Deol.

Hailing from Karnal, Haryana, Panwar showcased a dominant performance after an initial slow start. Despite trailing behind in the first 500m leg, he utilized his strength to surge ahead and claim the lead by the halfway mark, crossing the 1000m milestone with a timing of 3 minutes and 25.51 seconds.

Maintaining his lead until the penultimate stretch of 1500m, Panwar was overtaken by Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan, who secured the gold with a timing of 6 minutes and 59.46 seconds. Memo Memo of Indonesia also surpassed Panwar to claim the second spot.