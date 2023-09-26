The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially unveiled the squad that will represent Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. The tournament is set to commence on October 7, 2023.

Squad Overview:

Leading the charge for Bangladesh will be the seasoned all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, who will don the captain's cap.

Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been named Vice Captain, are expected to spearhead the batting department.

In the middle order, Bangladesh boasts the presence of the ever-reliable Mushfiqur Rahim and the experienced Mahmudullah Riyad

The squad also features talents like Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nasum Ahmed.

Bangladesh's pace attack will be led by the lethal duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, while Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib will provide additional firepower to the bowling lineup.