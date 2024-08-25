Bangladesh marked a historic maiden win over Pakistan as they defeated them by 10 wickets on the fifth day of the first Test on August 25, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As Pakistan entered the day on 23/1 trailing Bangladesh by 94 runs in the first innings, the spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3/44) blew the team by picking seven wickets between them to dismiss Pakistan out for 146 runs.

Bangladesh chased a target of 30 runs in the fourth innings with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadnam Islam led their team home unscathed.

Earlier, the Pakistan squad saw a downfall in the second over of the day itself as Hasan Mahmud struck early for Bangladesh leaving the edge of captain Shan Masood (14 off 37) which was safely taken by Litton Das behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Pakistan who failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings, Babar Azam took Pakistan out of early trouble as he went on to bat at number four. Babar seemed to be trying hard as he raced to 22 with the help of three boundaries.

However, Babar failed to bundle up a big score getting an inside edge back onto his stumps against Nahid Rana for 22 (50) to leave Pakistan in a precarious situation at 66/3.

Bangladesh registered their first Test victory over Pakistan after 15 matches. Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with the bat in the first innings with a magnificent knock of 191, while Mehidy also made a valuable contribution of 77 to help Bangladesh score 565 in the first innings.