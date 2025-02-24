Rawalpindi is set for a crucial Group A encounter as Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday. With Mitchell Santner leading the Black Caps and Nazmul Hossain Shanto captaining the Tigers, both teams have plenty at stake. Bangladesh, reeling from an opening loss to India, must win to stay in contention, while New Zealand eye back-to-back victories to strengthen their semi-final hopes.

Bangladesh have struggled in ODIs recently, playing just one since December—a six-wicket defeat to India. Their last series against West Indies saw them dominate in T20Is but suffer a 3-0 whitewash in the 50-over format. The loss to India only added to their concerns, leaving them with a mountain to climb in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand, in contrast, have been in dominant form. They have won six of their seven ODIs in 2025, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka in January. The Kiwis went on to clinch the Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and South Africa before starting their Champions Trophy campaign with a commanding 60-run victory over Pakistan. Their momentum makes them clear favourites heading into this contest.

Players to watch:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh): The Bangladesh skipper had a forgettable outing against India, departing for a second-ball duck. Ranked 26th in ODIs, he has been one of Bangladesh’s key batters over the past year. If the Tigers are to challenge New Zealand, Shanto must deliver a captain’s knock and lay a solid platform for the middle order.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): The Black Caps’ captain was instrumental in the opening game, claiming 3/66 against Pakistan. With a potent batting lineup featuring Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips, New Zealand are formidable. However, Santner’s role with the ball—controlling the middle overs and breaking partnerships—could be the decisive factor in the contest.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

With Bangladesh fighting to stay alive and New Zealand looking to tighten their grip on a semi-final spot, the stage is set for a thrilling battle in Rawalpindi.