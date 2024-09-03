Bangladesh scripted history, defeating Pakistan by 6 wickets in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The squad registered their maiden series win over the Asian rivals on September 3.

Pakistan had set a target of 185 runs on their home ground which their competitors chased successfully.

Zakir Hasan (40), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) made important contributions to help their team succeed.

Bangladesh won their first Test series against Pakistan after facing six losses on the trot.

The final day began with Bangladesh resuming their second innings on 42/0 after seven overs with openers Zakir Hasan (31*) and Shadnam Islam (9*). The duo continued from where they left off on Day 4 as Islam found a boundary on just the second ball of the day against Mohammad Ali.

Into the match, Pakistan managed to see the back of the Bangladesh opener as Khurram Shahzad made him chip one in the air towards his captain at mid off who made no mistake and caught it safely.