As Bangladesh and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the upcoming Test series from August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the announcement of the prices of tickets have taken social media by storm.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared that the tickets will be affordable with the cheapest priced at just Rs 15 (PKR 50) - as low as a 'samosa'.

After the announcement went viral on social media, many comments made fun of the pricing. However, one particular comment on the microblogging site X managed to strike a comparison between the price of the ticket and samosa.

The comment read, “Itne ka toh idhar 1 samosa aata hai.”

The PCB made the decision to ensure that the Test matches are accessible to a broad audience.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, under the captaincy of Shan Masood will try to regain their dominance on their home turf after losing series' against Australia and England.

Ahead of the Test series, Masood said that the team needs to find their identity and style of playing for better results. Pakistan have played against Australia, England and New Zealand at home.

The Bangladesh Cricket Team left for Pakistan on August 12 ahead of the two-match Test series. Ahead of the series, Bangladesh have left their country four days in advance of their scheduled departure due to the political turmoil.