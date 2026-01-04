Bangladesh seeks shift of T20 World Cup matches from India after Mustafizur’s IPL exit

Bangladesh has asked the International Cricket Council to consider shifting its T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India to Sri Lanka following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s directive that led to pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released from the Indian Premier League, a move that has further strained cricketing ties between the two neighbors.

The development came after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur from their IPL squad amid rising Indo Bangladesh tensions. The franchise confirmed the release and was permitted to name a replacement as per IPL rules. Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the auction.

Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said the interim government had directed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to formally approach the ICC, raising concerns over the safety and dignity of Bangladeshi players in India.

“If a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite having a professional contract, it raises serious questions about the safety of our national team during the World Cup,” Asif said in a social media post, adding that Bangladesh would not accept the “humiliation” of its players.

The adviser also indicated that Bangladesh may consider stopping the broadcast of the IPL in the country if the situation worsens.

The BCCI, while not elaborating on the specifics, said the decision to ask KKR to release Mustafizur was taken in view of “recent developments.” The move triggered strong reactions in Bangladesh, prompting the BCB to convene an emergency meeting to assess the fallout and decide on further action.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their group stage matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, with fixtures allotted in Kolkata and Mumbai. The team is set to begin its campaign in Kolkata on February 7. Sri Lanka, a co-host of the tournament, has been suggested as an alternative venue for Bangladesh’s matches.

The issue has unfolded against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic and social tensions, including reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which have fueled criticism and debate on both sides.

Sources in the BCCI have described any last-minute change to the World Cup schedule as logistically challenging due to advanced planning related to venues, travel, accommodation and broadcast commitments. The ICC is yet to issue an official response to Bangladesh’s request.

The episode has cast uncertainty over cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh, with concerns that the dispute could spill over into future bilateral engagements.