Bangladesh suspends IPL broadcast indefinitely; Harbhajan Singh says ‘We welcome everyone, it’s their choice’

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the controversy surrounding the removal of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

In an official communication issued on January 5, authorities confirmed that all IPL related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain so until further orders. The decision, the statement said, was taken in the public interest and approved by the appropriate authority.

The order followed the IPL decision to release Mustafizur from the KKR squad ahead of the new season. Bangladeshi authorities said the move was conveyed as an instruction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and described it as lacking any logical reason.

“There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the government order stated, reflecting strong public sentiment around the issue.

As a consequence, the government said it had been compelled to act by suspending all IPL related telecasts and promotional activities across Bangladesh. “A request has been made to stop the promotion and broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League until further orders,” the statement added.

The fallout has extended beyond broadcast restrictions, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board deciding against sending its national team to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and government advice.

“The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,” the BCB said in a statement.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” it added.

After the meeting, BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot elaborated on the board’s concerns, linking them directly to Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL. “If they cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play,” he said.

Reacting to the development, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the matter now lay with the International Cricket Council.

“Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they want to come here or not is their choice,” Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play all four of its leagues matches in India under the existing tournament plan. The International Cricket Council is now expected to take a call on Bangladesh’s request as the controversy continues to escalate, adding a new layer of strain to cricketing and diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.