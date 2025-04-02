Football fans in India are in for a treat as the full squads for the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff' between FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends have been revealed.

The high-profile clash is set to take place on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, reviving one of football’s fiercest rivalries with some of the sport’s most iconic players.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol will lead the Blaugrana legends, while Portuguese great Luis Figo will wear the armband for Real Madrid. The match, part of The Sports Front’s initiative to bring top-tier football to India, is expected to draw a massive crowd eager to witness these former stars in action.

Puyol, known for his leadership and defensive prowess, expressed his excitement about playing in India for the first time. “The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be special. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it firsthand,” he said.

Xavi Hernandez, another Barcelona legend, emphasised the significance of the fixture. “Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football, and I am excited to be part of this historic match. Mumbai, get ready for a footballing spectacle like no other!” said the midfield maestro.

Figo, who famously played for both clubs during his illustrious career, highlighted India’s growing love for football. “The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!” he stated.

Former England and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen also shared his enthusiasm. “It’s always exciting to play in front of passionate football fans, and I’ve heard so much about India’s enthusiasm for the game. The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be an unforgettable night,” said the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner.

Real Madrid Legends:

Luis Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen.

Barcelona Legends:

Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vitor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

With an array of footballing legends set to take the field, the ‘Legends Faceoff’ promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans in India. The historic rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid will once again come alive, this time in Mumbai, making it an unmissable event for football lovers.