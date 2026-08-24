Barpeta Braves win inaugural Assam Premier League title, beat Guwahati Royals by five wickets

Barpeta Braves were crowned the inaugural champions of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 after defeating Guwahati Royals by five wickets in the final at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on Sunday, August 23.

Chasing a target of 166, the Braves reached the required total with five wickets in hand to secure the championship trophy and the winners’ prize of Rs 50 lakh. Guwahati Royals finished runners-up and received Rs 25 lakh.

Guwahati Royals made a strong start after being sent in to bat, with opener Rohit Sen producing an aggressive 53 off just 20 deliveries. His innings comprised four boundaries and six sixes and helped the Royals cross the 50-run mark inside the fifth over.

Barpeta, however, staged a strong recovery following Sen’s dismissal. Their bowlers tightened the scoring during the middle overs and continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Guwahati were eventually bowled out for 165 in 19.4 overs.

Barpeta made a steady start to their chase, crossing 50 runs during the powerplay. Although the Braves lost wickets in the latter stages of the innings, their batters kept the required run rate under control and remained in a strong position.

The Barpeta middle order completed the chase with five wickets in hand, securing the title and sparking celebrations among the players and supporters at the Barsapara stadium.

The final brought the inaugural edition of the APL to a close. The tournament began on August 1 and was played over 23 days. Both Barpeta Braves and Guwahati Royals had finished the league stage with identical records of seven wins and three defeats before advancing to the final.

With the victory, Barpeta Braves became the first team to have its name engraved on the Assam Premier League trophy.