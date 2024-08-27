The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on August 27 announced India's 15-member squad for the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3-20.

The squad was selected by Women’s Selection Committee. The tournament will be held in Dubai and Sharjah.

India are in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been named in the leadership group of the Indian team which also includes Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatiya and Renuka Singh. Spinner Asha Sobhana also found a spot.

It has also been mentioned that Yastika Bhatiya and Shreyanka Patil are currently injured and their availability for the tournament will depend on their fitness status.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

The 23 matches in the tournament will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Dubai will host the first semi-final on October 17 followed by the second semis on October 18. There is a reserve day for both semi-finals and the final.

The grand final will take place on October 20 in Dubai.