The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the curtain on the initial 15 days of the highly anticipated 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Scheduled to kick off on March 22, the IPL will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by the iconic MS Dhoni, clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

However, conspicuously absent from the announced fixtures are the matches beyond the first 15 days, a move attributed to non-cricketing factors by the BCCI.

Sources within the cricketing body indicate that the looming General Elections in India, set to coincide with the IPL dates, have led to this strategic decision. With the Election Commission expected to unveil the polling dates nationwide in mid-March, the BCCI aims to synchronize the IPL schedule accordingly.

This echoes a similar scenario witnessed in 2019 when the IPL schedule was staggered due to the General Elections being conducted over multiple phases. Consequently, the BCCI deferred the announcement of the latter half of the IPL fixtures until the impact of the elections on match organization could be evaluated thoroughly.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the General Elections, there are currently no plans to relocate the IPL tournament from its home soil. The BCCI remains committed to hosting the league within the country, with preparations underway to ensure a seamless and safe tournament experience for players and fans alike.

The IPL holds heightened significance this year as players vie for spots in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that national selectors will be closely monitoring player performances during the IPL, with an eye towards shaping the T20 World Cup roster later this year.

In a recent development, Rohit Sharma's appointment as the captain of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup has sparked intrigue within the Mumbai Indians camp. Sharma, who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain for the IPL season, made a triumphant return to the Indian T20I team last month during the series against Afghanistan.