The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the complete list of cricketers to be auctioned at the IPL 2024 event, slated for December 19 in Dubai. The announcement was made through the Indian Premier League's social media channels.

The list, comprising 333 players, is headlined by World Cup 2023 victors Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. Twenty-three players have placed themselves in the highest price category of Rs 2 crore, including England's Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, and Adil Rashid, despite England's recent struggles in white-ball cricket.

The World Cup 2023's notable emerging talents, Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai, have placed themselves in the Rs 50 lakh bracket, thereby anticipating a competitive bidding war for their services.

On that note, here's the full list of players, who are in the top price brackets in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Rs 2 Crore Bracket

Harry Brook - England

Travis Head - Australia

Rilee Rossouw - South Africa

Steve Smith - Australia

Gerald Coetzee - South Africa

Pat Cummins - Australia

Chris Woakes - England

Josh Inglis - Australia

Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand

Josh Hazlewood - Australia

Mitchell Starc - Australia

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan

Jamie Overton - England

David Willey - England B

Ben Duckett - England

Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh

Adil Rashid - England

Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa

James Vince - England

Sean Abbott - Australia

Indians

Harshal Patel - India

Shardul Thakur - India

Umesh Yadav - India

Rs 1.5 crore bracket

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

Philip Salt - England

Colin Munro - New Zealand

Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies

Tom Curran - England

Jason Holder - West Indies

Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan

James Neesham - New Zealand

Daniel Sams - Australia

Chris Jordan - England

Tymal Mills - England

Jhye Richardson - Australia

Tim Southee - New Zealand

Rs 1 crore bracket

Rovman Powell - West Indies

Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

Alzarri Joseph - West Indies

Aston Turner - Australia

Michael Bracewell - New Zealand

Dwaine Pretorious - South Africa

Sam Billings - England

Gus Atkinson - England

Kyle Jamieson - New Zealand

Riley Meredith - Australia

Adam Milne - New Zealand

Wayne Parnell - South Africa

David Wiese - Netherlands

Rs 75 lakh bracket

Ish Sodhi - New Zealand

Finn Allen - New Zealand

Fabian Allen - West Indies

Keemo Paul - West Indies

Shai Hope - West Indies

Taskin Ahmed - Bangladesh

Matt Henry - New Zealand

Lance Morris - Australia

Ollie Robinson - England

Billy Stanlake - Australia

Olly Stone - England

Rs 50 lakh bracket

Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand

Azmatullah Omarzai - Afghanistan

Luke Wood - England

Lizaad Williams - South Africa

Nuwan Tushara - Sri lanka

Oshane Thomas - West Indies

George Scrimshaw - England

Richard Nagvara - Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarbani - Zimbabwe

Obed McCoy - West Indies

Lahiru Kumara- Sri Lanka

Spencer Johnson - Australia

Shoriful Islam - Bangladesh

Richard Gleeson - England

Ben Dwarshius - Australia

Fareed Ahmed - Afghanistan

Johnson Charles - West Indies

Odean Smith - West Indies

Matthew Short - Australia

Dasun Shanaka - Sri Lanka

Wiaam Mulder - South Africa

Keshav Maharaj - South Africa

George Linde -South Africa

George Carton - England

Matthew Forde - West Indies

Ben Cutting - Australia

Brydon Carse - England

Charith Asalanka - Sri Lanka

Rehan Ahmed- England

Qaiz Ahmad - Afghanistan

Wesley Agar- Australia

Najibullah Zadran - Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

Brandon King - West Indies

Reeza Hendricks - South Africa

Samuel Hain - England

Mark Chapman - New Zealand

Alick Athanazae - West Indies

Mohammad Waqar - Afghanistan

Akeal Hosein - West Indies

Dilshan Madushanka - Sri Lanka

Tristan Stubbs - South Africa

Kusal Mendis - Sri Lanka