BCCI announces full list of players for IPL 2024 auction, only 3 Indians in Rs 2 crore category
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the complete list of cricketers to be auctioned at the IPL 2024 event, slated for December 19 in Dubai. The announcement was made through the Indian Premier League's social media channels.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the complete list of cricketers to be auctioned at the IPL 2024 event, slated for December 19 in Dubai. The announcement was made through the Indian Premier League's social media channels.
The list, comprising 333 players, is headlined by World Cup 2023 victors Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. Twenty-three players have placed themselves in the highest price category of Rs 2 crore, including England's Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, and Adil Rashid, despite England's recent struggles in white-ball cricket.
The World Cup 2023's notable emerging talents, Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai, have placed themselves in the Rs 50 lakh bracket, thereby anticipating a competitive bidding war for their services.
On that note, here's the full list of players, who are in the top price brackets in the IPL 2024 Auction.
Rs 2 Crore Bracket
Harry Brook - England
Travis Head - Australia
Rilee Rossouw - South Africa
Steve Smith - Australia
Gerald Coetzee - South Africa
Pat Cummins - Australia
Chris Woakes - England
Josh Inglis - Australia
Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand
Josh Hazlewood - Australia
Mitchell Starc - Australia
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan
Jamie Overton - England
David Willey - England B
Ben Duckett - England
Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh
Adil Rashid - England
Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa
James Vince - England
Sean Abbott - Australia
Indians
Harshal Patel - India
Shardul Thakur - India
Umesh Yadav - India
Rs 1.5 crore bracket
Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka
Philip Salt - England
Colin Munro - New Zealand
Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies
Tom Curran - England
Jason Holder - West Indies
Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan
James Neesham - New Zealand
Daniel Sams - Australia
Chris Jordan - England
Tymal Mills - England
Jhye Richardson - Australia
Tim Southee - New Zealand
Rs 1 crore bracket
Rovman Powell - West Indies
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand
Alzarri Joseph - West Indies
Aston Turner - Australia
Michael Bracewell - New Zealand
Dwaine Pretorious - South Africa
Sam Billings - England
Gus Atkinson - England
Kyle Jamieson - New Zealand
Riley Meredith - Australia
Adam Milne - New Zealand
Wayne Parnell - South Africa
David Wiese - Netherlands
Rs 75 lakh bracket
Ish Sodhi - New Zealand
Finn Allen - New Zealand
Fabian Allen - West Indies
Keemo Paul - West Indies
Shai Hope - West Indies
Taskin Ahmed - Bangladesh
Matt Henry - New Zealand
Lance Morris - Australia
Ollie Robinson - England
Billy Stanlake - Australia
Olly Stone - England
Rs 50 lakh bracket
Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand
Azmatullah Omarzai - Afghanistan
Luke Wood - England
Lizaad Williams - South Africa
Nuwan Tushara - Sri lanka
Oshane Thomas - West Indies
George Scrimshaw - England
Richard Nagvara - Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarbani - Zimbabwe
Obed McCoy - West Indies
Lahiru Kumara- Sri Lanka
Spencer Johnson - Australia
Shoriful Islam - Bangladesh
Richard Gleeson - England
Ben Dwarshius - Australia
Fareed Ahmed - Afghanistan
Johnson Charles - West Indies
Odean Smith - West Indies
Matthew Short - Australia
Dasun Shanaka - Sri Lanka
Wiaam Mulder - South Africa
Keshav Maharaj - South Africa
George Linde -South Africa
George Carton - England
Matthew Forde - West Indies
Ben Cutting - Australia
Brydon Carse - England
Charith Asalanka - Sri Lanka
Rehan Ahmed- England
Qaiz Ahmad - Afghanistan
Wesley Agar- Australia
Najibullah Zadran - Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan
Brandon King - West Indies
Reeza Hendricks - South Africa
Samuel Hain - England
Mark Chapman - New Zealand
Alick Athanazae - West Indies
Mohammad Waqar - Afghanistan
Akeal Hosein - West Indies
Dilshan Madushanka - Sri Lanka
Tristan Stubbs - South Africa
Kusal Mendis - Sri Lanka
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