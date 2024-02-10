The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 10 announced India's squad for the concluding three Tests of the IDFC First Bank series against England. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as vice-captain. The roster includes some familiar faces along with a few new additions, promising an exciting showdown on the cricketing stage.

The squad comprises seasoned players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and R Ashwin, bringing a blend of experience and talent to the team. However, there are also fresh faces in the mix, such as Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar, eager to make their mark in the international arena.

Notably, Virat Kohli's absence from the lineup continues, with the BCCI confirming that he will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The board has expressed full support for Kohli's decision, prioritizing his well-being above all else.

Furthermore, the participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is contingent upon receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team, adding an element of uncertainty to their inclusion.

The upcoming Tests are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024, in Rajkot, followed by the fourth Test in Ranchi starting from February 23, 2024. The series will culminate with the fifth and final Test set to take place in Dharamsala from March 07, 2024.