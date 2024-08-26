The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on August 26 announced the introduction of prize money to honour exceptional performers under the Domestic Cricket Programme.

Taking to microblogging site X, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed that the prize money has been introduced for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments.

Additionally, Shah stated that prize money will also be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men.

Furthermore, he added, "This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind."

The introduction of the prize money will give players an opportunity to elevate their game.

India’s domestic calendar begins in September with the Duleep Trophy and it will be followed by the Irani Cup in October. The Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class competition, will get underway on October 11. The Syed Mushtaq Ali is scheduled to start on November 23, after which the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from December 21.