The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad on June 3, along with Qualifier 2. Mullanpur will stage the first two play-off games this month.

Considering the monsoon, the BCCI has also shifted the May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out.

Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the play-offs as per the original dates but the IPL schedule had to be revised in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict that halted the event for a week.

The BCCI has also taken the monsoon season into consideration before deciding on the venues.

"The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May," the statement added.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will take place in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30 while Ahmedabad will stage Qualifier 2 and final on June 1 and 3. Ahmedabad had earlier hosted the IPL final in 2022 and 2023.