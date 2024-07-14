The Secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Jay Shah announced an aid of Rs 1 crore for former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad who has been suffering from blood cancer.

In this matter, Shah personally spoke to Gaekwad’s family to extend support to the cricketer.

BCCI, in a press release, assured all assistance to the family and expressed confidence that Gaekwad will come out of this phase strongly.

It may be mentioned that former India cricketer Sandeep Patil brought Gaekwad’s condition to light. Patil revealed that the former batter has been undergoing treatment in London and requested financial support.

Former captain Kapil Dev had also urged the BCCI for financial help of the 71-year-old. Kapil also informed that he’s looking to arrange funds for Gakewad along with several former cricketers.

Furthermore, Kapil highlighted the lack of a proper system by the BCCI to take care of the former cricketers.

Gaekwad made his international debut during third Test against the West Indies in December 1974. He registered scores of 36 and four in his debut game and went on to play 40 Tests for India. The right-handed batter scored 1985 runs at an average of 30.07 with two hundreds and ten fifties to his name.

Apart from that, the Mumbai-born cricketer also played 15 ODIs for the country and scored 269 runs at an average of 20.69 with one half-century to his name. Following his retirement, Gaekwad also served as the head coach of the national team.