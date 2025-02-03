After India’s Under-19 women’s team's World Cup triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.

India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final match as they successfully defended their title by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning seven matches in a row.

A cash reward for the entire team and the support staff was announced, honouring the achievements of young girls. The board also praised the team for their remarkable performance as they dominated all their opponents to once again stamp their authority as ‘world champions’ in their age group.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women's team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia. To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer," said BCCI in a statement.

South Africa were rocked by the early dismissals of openers Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha. From there on, there was no comeback for the Proteas women as the Indian spin attack comprising Parunika Sisodia (2/6), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23) and Gongadi Trisha (3/15) ran through their batting order.

They were bundled out for just 82 setting India a modest target to defend their crown.