The outgoing secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah announced a Rs 7.5 lakh match fee per game for the players of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The announcement comes as the wait for retention rules ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025 continues.

Players will be awarded an additional Rs 1.05 crore alongside their contract amount, as acknowledgement of their consistency and handwork.

The amount will be allocated for players featuring in all the matches in a season of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the BCCI allocated a match fee of Rs 12.60 crore to each franchise in what is being seen as a great incentive for the players.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Jay Shah tweeted, "In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!"