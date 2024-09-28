The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on September 28 announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

India will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series beginning October 6, in Gwalior.

The squad this time will witness the inclusion of speedster Mayank Yadav who rattled batters with his fiery pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Yadav picked seven wickets from four matches at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 6.98 before injuries ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old had bowled a fiery spell of 3/27 in four overs in Lucknow’s 21-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS), making him the Player of the Match on his IPL debut. Yadav secured another Player of the Match tag in his next net game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with 3/14 in four overs to help his team defeat the Bengaluru based franchise by 28 runs.

India squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav