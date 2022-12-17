Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 17 announced the release of the 'Request for Proposal for the Construction' of an Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim, and annual maintenance.

''The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for providing construction services of Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim, and annual maintenance, through a tender process,'' an official statement said.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

''The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till January 8, 2023,'' it added.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp.ne23@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A.

''Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid,'' it added.

The statement further said that the BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

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