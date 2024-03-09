In a move aimed at revitalizing Test cricket and rewarding players for their commitment to the traditional format, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rolled out a groundbreaking incentive scheme. Dubbed the "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme," this initiative promises substantial additional match fees for senior men's team players who demonstrate dedication to the longest format of the game.

Effective from the 2022-23 season, the scheme introduces a significant financial boost for players who participate in more than 75 percent of Tests in a season for India. Under this scheme, players meeting the criteria will receive an additional fee of Rs 45 lakh per Test match, supplementing the existing match fee of Rs 15 lakh provided by the BCCI, which already stands as the wealthiest cricket board globally.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah enthusiastically announced the scheme on social media, expressing the board's commitment to providing financial growth and stability to its esteemed athletes. Shah emphasized the scheme as an additional reward structure, aiming to elevate the significance of Test cricket and recognize the efforts of players who prioritize it.

Furthermore, players who participate in more than 50 percent of Tests in a season will also receive substantial incentives. Those in the playing XI will be entitled to Rs 30 lakh per match, while non-playing XI members will receive Rs 15 lakh per match.

This groundbreaking initiative comes amidst recent calls from the BCCI for contracted players to prioritize domestic tournaments, particularly the prestigious Ranji Trophy. Notably, the BCCI recently took decisive action by terminating the central contracts of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan due to their absence from domestic cricket duties. The move underscores the board's commitment to fostering a culture of domestic cricket participation among its contracted players.

The BCCI's bold step is widely regarded as a strategic move to rejuvenate Test cricket, which faces stiff competition from franchise-based T20 leagues. By offering lucrative incentives and emphasizing the importance of the traditional format, the board aims to ensure that Test cricket remains a cornerstone of the sport, alongside the burgeoning popularity of T20 cricket.

In addition to the Test Cricket Incentive Scheme, the BCCI has also introduced fast-bowling contracts in its annual retainership list, signaling a concerted effort to nurture emerging pacers and sustain the pace-bowling revolution within the senior national team.